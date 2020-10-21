GRHS swimmer earns Good Sportsmanship Award from WHSAA

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 21, 2020) – Green River High School freshman swimmer Mikayla Green was awarded the Wyoming High School Activities Association Good Sportsmanship Award.

Advertisement... Story continues below

According to the WHSAA, she showed exemplary conduct and good sportsmanship during the Cheyenne Central High School vs. Green River swim meat on Friday, Oct. 2.

“Sportsmanship is a goal that all our coaches and athletes should have as they participate in activities. I am pleased to hear that your students and coaches understand the true meaning of participation. Please extend my appreciation and congratulations to Mikayla for joining the RIDE by demonstrating respect, integrity, dedication and encouragement,” stated Trevor Wilson, associate commissioner, to Green River High School principal Darren Heslep.

Last week on Oct. 13, Green was nominated to be the Wyo4News Green River High School Athlete of the Week.

Advertisement

If there’s an athlete you want featured in Wyo4News’ Athlete of the Week, send an email to Tyler Johnson at [email protected] Make sure to include a picture of the athlete, along with their name, sport they play, position and grade they’re in.