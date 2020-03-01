GRHS takes first at 4A State Wrestling, RSHS takes eighth

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 29, 2020) — The 4A State Wrestling tournament has come to an end. Green River took first place at the tournament with multiple individual champions. Rock Springs placed eighth. Here are the local results for Green River and Rock Springs high schools.

TEAM RESULTS:

Green River High School: First place, 208.5 points

Rock Springs High School: Eighth place, 100 points

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS BY WEIGHT CLASS:

113 Pounds – Dominic Martinez – Green River – First Place No Picture Available

