GRHS takes first at 4A State Wrestling, RSHS takes eighth

Green River High School 2019-2020 Wrestling team took first place at the 4A State Wrestling tournament in Casper over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Josh Wisniewski, Green River High School head wrestling coach

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 29, 2020) — The 4A State Wrestling tournament has come to an end. Green River took first place at the tournament with multiple individual champions. Rock Springs placed eighth. Here are the local results for Green River and Rock Springs high schools.

TEAM RESULTS:

Green River High School: First place, 208.5 points

Rock Springs High School: Eighth place, 100 points

 

 

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS BY WEIGHT CLASS:

106 Pounds – Thomas Dalton – Green River – First Place
106 Pounds – Trevor Scicluna – Green River – Sixth Place

113 Pounds – Dominic Martinez – Green River – First Place No Picture Available

113 Pounds – Connor Todd – Green River – Fifth Place
120 Pounds – Clayson Mele – Green River – First Place
126 Pounds – Kade Flores – Green River – First Place
132 Pounds – Zack Vasquez – Rock Springs – Third Place
132 Pounds – Kade Knezovich – Green River – Fifth Place

 

 

138 Pounds – Zach Weipert – Green River – Fourth Place
152 Pounds – Jake Weipert – Green River – Third Place
152 Pounds – Cash Christensen – Rock Springs – Fourth Place
160 Pounds – Wyatt Fletcher – Rock Springs – Fifth Place
182 Pounds – Payton Tucker – Green River – First Place
195 Pounds – Kaden Lloyd – Green River – Second Place
285 Pounds – AJ Kelly – Rock Springs – First Place

 

 

 

