GRHS Theater’s “Bright Star” Down To Final Two Performances

Rock Springs, WY (4/6/19) – Area residents have just two most opportunities to see the Green River High School Theatre presentation of “Bright Star” a musical written and composed by Steve Martin and recording artist Edie Brickell.

Showtimes are tonight at 7:00 p.m. with the final performance Monday night at 7:00 p.m.

“Bright Star” is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the mid 1940’s with flashbacks to 1923. The musical is inspired by Martin and Brickell’s Grammy-winning 2013 bluegrass album Love Has Come For You.

For more information visit their Facebook page here.