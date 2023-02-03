GRHS wins Blood Drive Challenge for the 3rd year in a row

Green River Wins 2023 Blood Drive Challenge – Wyo4news Photo (Emma Marsing)

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Last night was a full house in Green River between the girls’ and boys’ basketball games as the winners of the 15th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs and Green River were announced. In total, 628 pints of blood were donated between the two towns. Green River High School won by donating a total of 317 pints, but Rock Springs was not too far behind, donating a total of 311 pints of blood and losing by only 6 pints. This is Green River’s third year to win.

Last year, Green River won by donating a total of 295 pints, while Rock Springs donated a total of 271 pints of blood, with a total of 566 pints of blood donated. The year before, 541 pints of blood were donated in total. 277 from Green River and 264 by Rock Springs. The year previous, Rock Springs won with 282 pints, while Green River totaled 276, with a total of 558 total pints of blood donated.

Senior Account Manager for Vitalant, Sandy Thomas, announced, “In 15 years, we have been able to gather over 18,000 total in blood. That speaks volumes. Thank you to all those who have helped the blood supply. We did face some obstacles, with technology issues, weather closures, and the roads, but that didn’t stop our mission. Once again together, you were all able to help save lives and that was our mission and our vision.” Thomas wanted to recognize the Student Council Advisors, Amberlee Beardsley and Marisa DeClercq. “Thank you both very much for all you do for the community.” Thomas then went on to thank the school administration and the sponsors of the event, Amber Kramer – State Farm, Preimere Bone and Joint, and the WyoRadio team.

Bruce Pivic, the owner of WyoRadio, announced the winners. “What a remarkable county we have. This year in this community in four days, we were able to gather 628 pints of life-saving blood. This blood can help save up to 1,800 lives.”

In March, the total of all the Blood Drive Challenges across the state will be announced from 14 schools that participated in Casper. Last year, Green River was named the 2022 State Blood Drive Champions and can hopefully win that title again this year.

Now, more than ever, blood donations are needed. If you would like to find out how you can donate blood, go to the Vitalant website and click donate!