GRHS Wolves Class of 2020 parade and fireworks show tonight

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — The Green River High Schools Class of 2020 parade will be taking place tonight from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The rolling parade will conclude with a fireworks show.

Students and families are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with graduates asked to dress in caps and gowns for the rolling parade through town.

The parade route will begin at the Hampton Inn, then go over the overpass, up Unita, turn on Upland Drive, drive by the high school, turn left on Hitching Post, past the football field, turn right onto Monroe, and end at Stratton Myers Park.