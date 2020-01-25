GRHS Wolves fall to Evanston Red Devils 62-52

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 24, 2020) — The Green River Wolves endured a tough loss last night as they were defeated by the Evanston Red Devils, 62-52.

The two teams traded the lead to begin the first quarter of play. The Wolves would lead 6-2 with 5:00 left in the first quarter. Evanston would then find a 9-3 run to take the lead 11-9 with 2:09 left in the quarter. Evanston held the lead until the end of the first at 19-15.

Green River would regain a slim one-point thanks to a 5-1 run lead to begin the second quarter, 20-19. Evanston answered back with a 12-2 run, bringing the score to 31-22 with 3:02 left in the half.

Green River’s Dylan Taylor added a pair of free-throw makes before the half ended, only to be answered by a deep three from Evanston’s David Baxter as time expired on the half. Evanston took a 34-27 lead into the locker room at half time.

Green River would find the first points of the third quarter with a two-point field goal from Kolby Ivie. Evanston’s David Baxter would reply with a three-point make for the Devils to bring the Evanston lead to eight.

Green River put together a 6-0 run near the end of the third quarter to bring the Evanston lead within two points before Devil Dawson Crofts added a two-point field goal. The two teams would trade scoring possessions late into the third quarter. Green River had cut the Evanston lead to one point at 41-40 by the end of the third.

Evanston would open the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to make the score 47-40. The Wolves answered with a three-point possession to cut the lead to four points. Evanston would push the lead back to six with a two-point field goal before Green River called timeout with 5:00 left in the game.

The Wolves were first to score out of the timeout with a two-point make, but the Devils answered back with a 5-0 run of their own. A Green River three-point make would force an Evanston timeout with 3:06 left in the game.

The Devils put together a 4-0 run out of the timeout, forcing Green River to use a timeout with 2:00 left in the match. The Wolves scored first out of the timeout but were quickly answered by the Devils. A two-point play from Green River’s Drew Gibson would cut the Devil lead to seven points with just 50 seconds left in the game.

The Devils would find a free-throw make after a Green River penalty, and add another two-point field goal before dribbling out the clock and taking the win 62-52.

The Wolves are now 2-11 on the season. Their next match will be played in Jackson Hole on Jan. 25.