GRHS Wolves Tennis Teams Both Finish Second At Regional Tournament

Cheyenne, WY (9/22/10) – Both the Green River boys and girls tennis teams finished second at the South Regional Tennis Tournament in Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Central won the Boys South Regional title with 63 points. Green River tallied 43 points. Rock Springs finished eighth with six points.
Cheyenne Central also won the Girls South Regional with 65 points to Green River’s 44 points. Rock Springs finished fourth with 23 points.
Teams and qualifying players will compete next week at the State Tournament in Gillette.
Top four results in each category:
Boys #2 Singles – Connor Friel (GR) – 2nd
Boys #1 Doubles – E Potter/J. Leininger (GR) – 3rd
Boys #2 Doubles – C. Nelson/D Kunkle (GR) – 2nd
Boys #3 Doubles – B. Cordova/Z.Friel (GR) – 3rd
Girls #2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR)
Girls #1 Doubles – M. Atkins/R.Ratliff (GR) – 2nd
Girls #2 Doubles – S. Beutel/A. Harrison (GR) – Regional Champions
Girls #3 Doubles – E.Archibald/K. Carson (GR) – 3rd
Girls #1 Singles – Rachel Shuler (RS) – 3rd
Girls #2 Singles – Aislyn Pecolar (RS) – 3rd