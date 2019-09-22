GRHS Wolves Tennis Teams Both Finish Second At Regional Tournament

Cheyenne, WY (9/22/10) – Both the Green River boys and girls tennis teams finished second at the South Regional Tennis Tournament in Cheyenne.

Cheyenne Central won the Boys South Regional title with 63 points. Green River tallied 43 points. Rock Springs finished eighth with six points.

Cheyenne Central also won the Girls South Regional with 65 points to Green River’s 44 points. Rock Springs finished fourth with 23 points.

Teams and qualifying players will compete next week at the State Tournament in Gillette.

Top four results in each category:

Boys #2 Singles – Connor Friel (GR) – 2nd

Boys #1 Doubles – E Potter/J. Leininger (GR) – 3rd

Boys #2 Doubles – C. Nelson/D Kunkle (GR) – 2nd

Boys #3 Doubles – B. Cordova/Z.Friel (GR) – 3rd

Girls #2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR)

Girls #1 Doubles – M. Atkins/R.Ratliff (GR) – 2nd

Girls #2 Doubles – S. Beutel/A. Harrison (GR) – Regional Champions

Girls #3 Doubles – E.Archibald/K. Carson (GR) – 3rd



Girls #1 Singles – Rachel Shuler (RS) – 3rd

Girls #2 Singles – Aislyn Pecolar (RS) – 3rd