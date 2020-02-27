GRHS wrestling looks to stay hot headed to state in Capser

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 27, 2020) — The Green River High School Wolves wrestling team will look to continue their winning ways as they head to the state tournament in Casper.

Head coach Josh Wisniewski touched on the season his team has had so far.

“I feel like we have had a pretty solid season so far,” Wisniewski said. “We have been to some tougher tournaments this season that I think have helped set us up for post-season competition. So far, so good. The team has met a number of their goals this season, and we are looking to finish strong.”

Wisniewski went into some detail on what goals his team had prior to beginning the season.

“Just off the top of my head, we wanted to win the Ronthon Tournament, we wanted to beat Star Valley in a dual, we wanted to beat Vernal in a dual. Of course, we wanted to beat Rock Springs in a dual. Those are some of the main team goals we have had so far. We wanted to win regionals, and did that; so, we are hoping we can win state.”

Seeing his team win regionals via a last-minute resurgence that saw them jump from fourth place to first, Wisniewski feels that his team is ready to take on teams from around the state in Casper.

“I think we are going to perform well; I think this team is ready,” Wisniewski said. “We’ve dealt with some adversity through the year. I think, mixed with some of the tougher teams from the state, and some of the harder tournaments we’ve placed in this year, our guys are ready to end their season on a high note.”

For the final week of practice before state, Wisniewski and his squad have focused on consistency.

“We are just looking to stay the course right now,” Wisniewski discussed. “Focusing on bonus points, which we focus on a lot; earning major decisions, and tech falls; we really like that. Paying attention to what we put in our bodies, and making sure we get enough sleep. We just want to remain focused on our goals and the task at hand, and do what we do best.”

Wisniewski is heavily focused on the team aspect of state as well, and how his squad performs as a unit.

“We want to focus on the team; this is a team sport, and we want to do it as a team. I’m excited about everybody on the team and our chances and how we are going to do this weekend. Every person on our team has an individual goal that they want to accomplish, we want to help them reach that goal as much as we can.”

Wisniewski also touched on how the competition has stiffened up around the state.

“The competition has been great,” Wisniewski claimed. “Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne East, Natrona. I don’t want to leave any schools out because every team goes to state with a goal in mind; I want to respect all of those teams. They work as hard as we do. I respect them quite a bit.”

“Anything can happen at state. Weird things happen, and we have a goal set in mind. I want our guys to focus on preparation and scoring points, and let everything else take care of itself.”

The state tournament is set to begin at 9:00 a.m., Feb. 28, in Casper.