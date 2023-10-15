Grizzles fall for second night in Colorado

October 15, 2023 — Still looking for that first win of the early season, the Rock Springs Grizzlies took to the ice again last night in Pueblo, Colorado. The home-standing Bulls came away with a 4-1. Rock Springs also lost on Friday night to the Bulls 6-5 in overtime.

Pueblo led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third period. In the final twenty minutes of play, The Bulls would increase the lead to 3-0 before Charlie Ashton put Rock Springs on the scoreboard with his first goal of the season.

With just under nine minutes remaining, there was still time for a Grizzley to make a comeback. But those hopes were dashed as Pueblo scored their fourth contest goal less than a minute later.

The Grizzlies will return home this Friday to again play the Bulls at the Rock Springs Ice Arena.