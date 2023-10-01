Grizzles fall in season’s first road game

October 1, 2023 — Things started well for the Rock Springs Grizzles, who were in Salt Lake City for their first road game of the season. Andrei Moskvitin got the Grizzlies on the scoreboard just over 4 minutes into the opening period to give Rock Spring a quick 1-0 lead over the Utah Outliers. But Utah would score two goals before the period ended and scored two goals in each of the following two periods to post a 6-2 win.

The Outliers, 2-2-0 on the season, defeated Grizzles in Rock Springs on Friday night at the Ice Arena, 5-2. Rock Springs is now 0-3-0 in the early season.

The Grizzlies’ other goal in the contest came from Dawson Madden with just over four minutes to play in the second period. Utah dominated with 36 shots on goals compared to 18 for Rock Springs.

Rock Springs will next play the Idaho Spud Kings, 1-2-0, in a home-and-away series next Friday and Saturday. The Grizzlies will be home on Friday at the Ice Area (7 p.m.) and then travel to Idaho Falls on Saturday. The two teams met on September 22 in Rock Springs, with the Spud Kings winning 5-2.