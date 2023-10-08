Grizzles fall short at Idaho Falls

October 8, 2023 — A great effort on the road came up short Saturday night in Idaho as the Rock Springs Grizzlies hockey team fell 6-4 to the Idaho Fall Spud Kings. The Spud Kings also defeated the Grizzlies 7-3 Friday night in Rock Springs.

On Saturday, Idaho Falls led just 1-0 after the first period. Rock Springs would tie the contest at 1-1 with a goal by Peyton Smith with just over five minutes to go in the second period. But the Spud Kings would retake the lead, 2-1, just over two minutes later. That lead held through the remainder of the period.

A high-scoring third period started with Idaho Falls increasing their lead to 3-1 five minutes into the period. The Grizzlies responded with scores by Adam Wizmuller and Ethan Overman, and the game was tied 3-3 with half the period to play.

Rock Springs took the lead, 4-3, on a goal by John Kremer with just over six minutes in regulation. But Idaho Fall would tie the contest just a minute later and add two other goals over the next four minutes to secure the win.

Rock Springs falls to 0-5-0 in the year, with the Spud Kings improving to 3-2.

Next Friday and Saturday, the Grizzlies will play in Pueblo, Colorado, against the 2-4-0 Bulls.