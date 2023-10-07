Grizzles iced by Idaho Falls

October 7, 2023 — The Rock Springs Grizzlies are still looking for their first win in their inaugural season in Sweetwater County. Friday night at the Ice Area, fell to the Idaho Spud Kings 7-3 to see the early season record fall to 0-4-0. The two teams will play again tonight, but this time in Idaho Falls.

Last night, the Spud Kings (2-2-0) jumped off to a 2-0 first-period lead. They would increase that lead to 3-0 just short of halfway through the second period. Then the Grizzles would respond.

Rock Springs got on the scoreboard for the first time at the 12:26 mark of the second period, with Dawon Madden scoring a power play goal. Less than a minute later, John Kremer would find the net to cut the visitors lead to 3-2. But things would turn quickly, as the Spud Kings would score three more times in the next six-plus minutes to lead 6-2 at the second-period break.

Each team scored one goal in the third period. The Grizzles’ goal was by Garrett Parker, closing out the game’s scoring. For the night, Idaho Falls had 50 shots on goals to just 18 for Rock Springs.