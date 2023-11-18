Grizzles shutout by Division-leading Ogden

Wyo4News photo

November 18, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It didn’t take the Ogden much time Friday night at the Rock Springs Ice Arean to display why they are the top team in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) Mountain Division. The Mustangs scored their first goal 53 seconds into the contest on their way to a 6-0 win over Rock Springs.

The Grizzlies’ defense would stiffen as they trailed only 3-0 going into the final period. But, the Odgen offense would leave little doubt about the outcome, with their fourth goal just 25 seconds into the last period and their fifth score coming four minutes later.

For the game, the shots on goal numbers were very close, with Rock Springs having 21 opportunities to Ogden’s 24.

Tonight, the Grizzlies will play at Idaho Falls, Idaho.