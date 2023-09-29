Grizzlies battle Utah Outliers tonight

Wyo4News photo

September 29, 2023 — It’s game number two tonight for the Rock Springs Grizzly hockey team. Rock Springs will welcome the Utah Outliers to the Rock Springs Ice Arena for the 7 p.m. matchup.

Both teams will be looking to gain their first win of the season tonight. Rock Springs dropped their first game to Idaho Falls last Friday, 5-1. Kaleb Pitman scored the Grizzlies’ first-ever goal on an assist from Jack Fortuna. Last week, the Outliers lost two road games to the Pueblo Bulls, 5-2 and 7-2.

The Rock Springs will travel to Salt Lake City on Saturday for a second meeting with the Outliers. Game time will be 6:35 p.m. at the Accord Ice Arena.