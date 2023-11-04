Grizzlies come close but fall to Ogden

November 4, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Rock Springs gave division-leading Odgen Mustangs a run Friday night at the Ice Arena but came up short, losing 4-3. Odgen leads the division with 22 points after last night’s contest. Rock Springs is in sixth place with three points.

Scoring

Odgen scored the only goal in the first period.

The Grizzlies tied the contest at 1-1 just under five minutes into the second period on William Donvoan’s second goal of the season. But Ogden would retake the lead, 2-1, with just under nine minutes to play. That score would hold through the period.

In the third period, the Grizzlies Donovan would score his second goal of the contest five minutes into the final period. That knotted the game at 2-2. Just 12 seconds later, the Mustangs retook the lead 3-2 and added an insurance goal ten minutes later. Bo Clark scored the Grizzlies’ final goal with 26 seconds left to make the final score 4-3.

Rock Springs will travel to Provo today to play the Predators, who currently sit in second place in the division with 18 points.