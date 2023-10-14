Grizzlies drop overtime thriller in Colorado

October 14, 2023 — The Rock Springs Grizzlies were so close to picking up their first win of the year Friday night in Pueblo, Colorado. But they lost 6-5 in overtime to the Pueblo Bulls.

Leading 5-3 going into the third period, the Grizzles would see the home-standing Bulls score two goals in less than a minute to tie the contest at 5-5 with nearly 13 minutes to play. That score would hold up until the end of regulation. In overtime, Peublo’s Nate Farrell would score the game-winning goal at 4:58.

The score was tied at 2-2 at the end of the first period. Grizzlies goals were scored by Peyton Smith and Dawson Maddsen. Rock Springs would outscore the Bulls 3-1 in the second period, with Owen Meyers, Anton Petrovsky, and Denis Kuzmenkov scoring Grizzlies’ goals.

While it wasn’t a win, Rock Springs did pick up their first point of the season in the Mountain Division standings by taking the game into overtime. Pueblo received two points in the standings with the win.

The two teams will meet again this evening.