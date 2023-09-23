Grizzlies fall in Rock Springs debut

September 23, 2023 — The season debut of the new Rock Springs hockey team got off to a decent start as the Grizzles and the visiting Idaho Falls Spud Kings were tied 0-0 after the first period of play. But in the second period, Idaho Falls would quiet the hometown fans with four goals on their way to a 5-1 win.

Idaho Falls made quick work of things in the second period, scoring in the first 40 seconds of play and adding their second goal less than 30 seconds later.

Rock Springs mounted a comeback by cutting the lead to 2-1 at the 5:09 mark on a goal by Kaleb Pitman, assisted by Jack Fortuna. But Idaho Falls would increase its lead to 3-1 with three minutes left in the period and then, with just eight seconds remaining, score their fourth second-period goal to lead 4-1 going into the locker room.

The Spud Kings (1-0-0) would add the game’s final goal eight minutes into the last period.

Rock Springs will be off until next Friday, when they will host the Utah Outliers at the Ice Arena. The game is at 7 p.m.