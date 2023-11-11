Grizzlies get their first road win Friday

November 11, 2023 — Recent good efforts have not turned into wins for the Rock Springs Grizzlies, but Friday night was different. Playing in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Rock Springs came away with a 5-4 win over the home-standing Spud Kings. It marked their first road win of the season.

The Grizzlies would strike first and fast, as Peyton’s Smith would score less than three minutes into the game. It was Smith’s fourth goal of the season.

The 1-0 lead would not hold up long as Idaho Falls would respond with the tying goal less than two minutes later and then add two more goals to make the score at the end of the first period 3-1, Idaho Falls.

But momentum would quickly wear a Grizzlies jersey as Rock Springs would score three unanswered goals in the second period. The first was by Bo Clark, 4:30 into the period. Kaleb Pittmam would score the other two Grizzlies goals, his second and third of the season, to give Rock Springs a 4-3 lead going into the final period.

The game would be tied at 4-4 on an Idaho Falls goal with a little over six minutes to play in regulation. But, overtime was not to be as Milan Levcenko would score what proved to be the Grizzlies game-winner at the 17:33 mark.

The win boosts Rock Springs to six points in the Mountain Division standings. Idaho Falls has 13 points in the division standings. The two teams will meet again tonight in Idaho Falls.