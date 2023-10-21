Grizzlies get win #1 with shutout

October 21, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

I took eight games, but the Rock Springs Grizzlies got their first-ever win Friday night at the Rock Springs Ice Arena. The Grizzlies ended the night with a 3-0 win over the Pueblo Bulls, raising their point total to three. Pueblo currently has ten division points. Teams get two points for wins, no points for a loss, and one for an overtime loss or shootout loss.

Rock Springs goalie Tucker Inabinet, playing his first game with the Grizzlies, turned away 32 shots on goal to preserve last night’s shutout. For the night, Rock Springs had 28 shots on goal.

After a scoreless first period, the Grizzles scored their first goal 7:02 into the second period when Owen Martin tallied his second goal of the season. The 1-0 Rock Springs lead would hold up throughout the period.

The third-period scoring started quickly as the Grizzlies Garret Parker scored an unassisted goal just 43 seconds into the period. It was Parker’s second goal of the season. The final Rock Springs goal came with just over 90 seconds to play, with Charlie Aston lighting the lamp. It was also marked Aston’s second goal of this season.

The Grizzlies will go for two wins tonight in Odgen, Utah, taking on the division-leading Mustangs (14 points).