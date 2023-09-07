Grizzlies hockey to debut Friday and Saturday at Ice Arena

Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Grizzlies Facebook page

September 7, 2023 — Friday, a new era of area hockey will begin with the debut of the Rock Springs Grizzlies. The Grizzlies will play the Provo Predators in a couple of pre-season games at the Rock Springs Ice Area this Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. The regular season schedule will begin September 22 and run through March 23, 2024.

Admission to each contest will be $5.00 for adults with kids and seniors free. Season tickets are also available.

The Grizzlies are part of the United States Premier Hockey League and its Tuition-Free Tier II National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC).

This year, Rock Springs will play in the six-team Mountain Division, which includes teams from Utah, Colorado, and Idaho. The league also has an Atlantic and New England Division.

According to an April press release, longtime colleagues Wes Mussio and Darren Naylor purchased the former Rock Springs Prospectors franchise. They then elevated the franchise from the USPHL Premier League to the NCDC for this season. Mussio and Naylor bring extensive Tier II experience from the British Columbia Hockey League.