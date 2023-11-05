Grizzlies lose OT heartbreaker

November 5, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

It was another so-close game for Rock Springs Saturday night in Provo, Utah. The Grizzlies dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the division’s second-place Provo Predators. The winning goal came 1:25 into the first overtime period.

Even with the loss, because the game went into overtime, Rock Springs does pick one point in the standings and now has four total points on the year. Provo has 20 points in the standings, trailing division leading Ogden by two points.

Scoring Recap

The Predators led 1-0 at the end of the first period.

Rock Springs tied the game at 1-1 in the second period on Sean Karaman’s first goal of the season. That score would hold until the end of the period.

In the third, Provo would retake the lead with just under nine minutes to play in regulation. Less than four minutes later, the Grizzlies Owen Meyer would tie the contest at 2-2 with his third goal of the season.

Up Next

Rock Springs will be in Idaho Falls, Idaho, next Friday and Saturday to face the Spud Kings.