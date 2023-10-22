Grizzlies overwhelmed by Odgen

October 22, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

On Saturday night, the Odgen Mustangs showed why they are the current leaders of the Mountain Division, scoring a 7-1 home win over Rock Springs. The win upped the Mustangs’ division-leading standings point total to 16, three more than second-place Utah Outliers. Rock Springs currently sits in sixth place in the division with three points.

Coming off Friday’s 3-0 home win over Pueblo, Colorado, the Grizzles were looking to continue some possible momentum, but Odgen jumped to a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest and would lead 2-0 at the end of the first period.

The second period was all Odgen as the Mustangs scored four answered goals to lead 6-0.

The Mustangs scored their final goal in the third period before Rock Springs would get on the scoreboard with less than three minutes to play on an unassisted Charlie Ashton goal, his third score of the season.

After getting a shutout on Friday night, Grizzlies’ goaltender Tucker Inabinet was very busy Saturday as Odgen registered 47 shots on goal. Rock Springs had 26 shots on goal.

Rock Springs will return to the Ice Arena on Friday night, opening a two-game series with the third-place Provo Predators (11 points). Saturday’s game will be in Provo.