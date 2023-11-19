Grizzlies road comeback falls short

Stock photo

November 19, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Saturday night was a night of comebacks for the Rock Springs Grizzles, but the efforts were never enough as Idaho Falls hung on for a 6-5 home win.

Idaho Falls scored two goals in the first half of the first period to jump to a 2-0 lead. The Grizzlies would cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal by Owen Myer with just under threes to play in the period. It was Myer’s fourth goal of the season.

The second period started with the Grizzlies tying the contest, 2-2, on Sean Karaman’s second goal of the season. But Idaho Falls would again grab back the lead, 5-3, on a couple of goals coming in the first six minutes of the period.

The Spud Kings would increase the lead to 6-3 early in the third period. However, Rock Springs would mount a second comeback, with William Donovan scoring his second goal of the year just under 12 minutes into the period. Then, 52 seconds later, the Grizzlies’ Bo Clark would find the net to make it a 6-5 contest. But again, the complete comeback was not to be.

Up Next

The Grizzlies will play at the Utah Outliers on Wednesday and then host Utah on Friday at the Rock Springs Ice Arena.