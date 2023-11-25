Grizzlies suffer another overtime loss

Wyo4News Photo

November 25, 2023— Wyo4News Staff

Friday night at the Ice Arena, the home-standing Rock Springs Grizzles would grab a lead only to see the Utah Outliers come back and tie the contest. In the end, the only lead the Outliers would have all night was a game-winning goal in overtime, securing a 3-2 win. It is the third overtime loss this season for Rock Springs and the second this month.

Rock Spring scored first on Thomas Dell’s first goal of the season nearly 14 minutes into the contest. Utah would respond with their first goal just over a minute later. The 1-1 score would hold until the end of the period.

The Grizzles would again be the first to strike in the second period when Rex Baren lit the light just 96 seconds into the period. It was Baren’s second goal of the season. The 2-1 Rock Springs lead would hold until the Outliers tied the game at 2-2 seven minutes later. Again, the tie score would hold for the rest of the period.

Neither team scored in the third period, setting up Utah’s game-winning overtime goal a little over three minutes into the extra time.

Tonight, Rock Springs will play at the league-leading Ogden Mustangs.