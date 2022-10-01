Grizzly bear research trapping taking place in park

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WYOMING — As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, park biologists in cooperation with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will conduct capture operations within Grand Teton National Park from October 3 to November 1.

When bear-trapping activities are being conducted, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of the activities. For bear and human safety, the public must respect these closures and stay out of the posted areas.

Park biologists will bait and trap grizzly bears in accordance with strict protocols. Once trapped, the bears are sedated to allow trained staff to collar the bears and collect samples and data for scientific study. After the data and samples are collected, the bears are allowed to fully recover and are released onsite.

The IGBST was established in 1973 to collaboratively monitor and research grizzly bears in the ecosystem on an interagency basis. The gathering of critical data on bears is part of a long-term research effort to help wildlife managers devise and implement programs to support the ongoing recovery of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s grizzly bear population. The team includes representatives from the National Park Service, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribal Fish and Game Department, and officials from the states of Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Information about grizzly bear research and monitoring is available from the IGBST website: https://www.usgs.gov/science/interagency-grizzly-bear-study-team.