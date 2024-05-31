GRPD announces temporary changes to lobby hours

May 31, 2024 – Wyo4News

Due to a staff shortage in the records department, the Green River Police Department (GRPD) has announced temporary changes to its lobby hours. Effective immediately and until further notice, the lobby will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The lobby will remain closed on Mondays and Fridays.

Despite the lobby closure on certain days, officers are still available. For non-emergencies, residents can reach officers by calling dispatch at 307-875-1400. For emergencies, please dial 911. VIN inspections can also be arranged by calling dispatch.

For record requests, residents are encouraged to fill out and submit the necessary forms online at GRPD Records Request.

Please note that these hours are subject to change as the situation evolves.