GRPD conducts tobacco compliance checks

GREEN RIVER, WY (June 9, 2020) – According to a press release on June 8, 2020, the Green River Police Department (GRPD) conducted tobacco compliance checks of eight businesses selling tobacco within city limits.

Advertisement... Story continues below

According to the GRPD, the purpose of these checks is to prevent the sale of tobacco to purchasers under the age of 18.

Of the establishments that were checked six passed for a success rate of 75%.

The employee(s) who sold tobacco to the underage buyer was issued a citation for violating City Ordinance 12-90(b), Furnishing to Minors, with a fine up to $750.00 and/or six months in jail.

Advertisement

A local volunteer participated in the compliance check. The volunteer was 16 years of age and possessed a valid and legal driver’s license, which was shown to every seller that asked.

The GRPD says the businesses and employees who successfully passed the compliance check deserve well-earned congratulations for their diligence in preventing tobacco sales to underage purchasers. Chamber Gift Certificates were given to the employee(s) who passed the compliance check.

Our goal for tobacco and alcohol compliance is to have all establishments and employees refuse to sell alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to our underage buyers. In an effort to achieve that goal we offer free TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS), training, and ID checking guides for employers and employees. For questions on the compliance checks or more information on how to sign up for a TIPS class please contact Jamie Green, certified TIPS trainer for the GRPD, at [email protected] or 307-872–6170.