GRPD K9 Ridex passes away unexpectedly

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 18, 2021) — The Green River Police Department announced the loss of one of their own today, as K9 Ridex has passed away, following an illness.

The Green River Police Department had this to say about the loss:

“It is with great sadness that the Green River Police Department announces the passing of K9 Ridex, following an unexpected sudden illness. Ridex was a valuable member of our department and will be greatly missed. Ridex joined our department in 2017, and quickly became an essential member of our department. He worked with his handler, Sgt. Brad Halter, conducting drug related searches and assisting with other detection related searches. Sgt. Halter and Ridex also held educational trainings and demonstrations at our local schools.

Sgt. Halter and Ridex were nationally certified through K9 Working Dogs International LLC. in the detection of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and heroin. The K9 team’s service to the community and their fellow officers has proven to be invaluable.

Ridex loved his job and got very excited when he got to put on his work harness. Ridex was very motivated and that is what made him such a great detection canine. Anyone that met Ridex knew he loved his ball. He got a few moments of play time after a job well done.

Ridex resided with Sgt. Halter and his family. Our hearts go out to them. He was a part of their family as well as ours.

Rest in Peace Ridex.”