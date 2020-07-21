GRPD looking to improve amidst unrest in the country

Wyo4News Staff

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 21, 2020) — In light of recent events involving police departments across the country, Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie says his department is always looking to get better in the enforcement of the law.

Jarvie says the Green River Police Department’s current use of force policy states officers shall use only the force that is objectively reasonable to effectively bring an incident under control while protecting the safety of the officer and others.

Officers use force only when no reasonably effective alternative appears to exist and use only the level of force that a reasonably prudent officer would use under the same or similar circumstances.

Jarvie says knee holds and chokeholds are not taught as control techniques. Choke holds designed intended to restrict breathing are prohibited in police. The Chief says the lateral vascular neck restraint is in policy and is considered a use of force similar to a Taser. Jarvie says both are only authorized in cases where individuals are combative or actively resisting arrest. Jarvie says he is not considering banning either technique at this time.

Jarvie says “I wish the general public had a better idea of what law enforcement entails”. He says most form their opinion based on what they see on TV or social media and a very brief encounter they had during a traffic stop once or twice in their life. The Chief says “They don’t have any idea of the number and severity of calls officers respond to and there seems to be no understanding that roughly 60,000 police officers are feloniously assaulted every year”.

Jarvie says his department schedules monthly training, covering all subject materials of being an effective officer, and being an effective department.

Jarvie mentions “The officers of our department are hard-working dedicated people who constantly overcome challenges and frustrations to do the best they can”.

He concludes by thanking the citizens of Green River for their support of the police department. “We are very fortunate to be living in a small town and in Wyoming where residents back emergency services and appreciate public safety.”

“We feel supported and as long as we continue to do our jobs diligently and professionally and we communicate with the community, we will be stronger”.