GRPD officer tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) – The Green River Police Department (GRPD) was notified Monday afternoon August 3, 2020, that “one of our own” has tested positive for COVID-19. They believe this to be a single positive case. According to the GRPD, the individual is in good condition and isolating from home.

The officer works in the Patrol Division and was tested after exhibiting symptoms, while on days off. The employee was directed to self-isolate, and the employee’s partner officers were also directed to self-quarantine during the 14-day incubation period. The origin of how the officer contracted the virus is under investigation.

The statement added that Public Health completed an initial investigation and notified anyone who was in close contact with the positive case.

“Our police officers are on the frontlines every day, bravely putting themselves in harm’s way to protect our community,” said Chief Tom Jarvie. “Our department has been proactive in taking precautions to reduce exposure for our officers and the public. We have been preparing for this possibility and recognize the potential impact of a positive test for a first responder. We will continue taking the necessary steps to protect ourselves, which in turn protects our family, coworkers and our community. I want to reassure the community that we remain fully operational and able to deliver responsive public safety services.”

Since learning of these positive test results, the Department took the following actions:

Notified additional City employees who may also have been exposed.

Completed a deep cleaning of the facility and designated police vehicles.

Initiated the Public Health Department’s contact investigations and will be conducting additional testing as needed.

GRPD stated that this news should not deter the public from calling 9-1-1 when needing emergency assistance. The Green River Police Department continues to take extensive precautions to safeguard community members and other emergency personnel.

“We thank our community for its patience, understanding, and cooperation as we work through these challenging times together.”