GRPD receives grant money to combat narcotics trafficking

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 29, 2021) — On March 17, Mayor Pete Rust signed an agreement to continue a long-standing partnership between the Green River Police Department and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). The agreement brings $100,610 to the department’s efforts in combatting narcotics trafficking in our community.

Advertisement

These funds are part of a larger grant awarded to DCI through the US Department of Justice High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative. Funds awarded to GRPD are used to pay the salary, overtime and benefits for a task force officer working on the DCI Southwest Drug Enforcement Team. Costs to the City for this position are minimal. Those costs could include a small percentage of benefits if the cost is above that allowable under the grant, as well as some training and equipment needs.

Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said this and similar grants are an integral part of the department’s narcotics enforcement efforts. Illicit drug investigations are complex and often span multiple jurisdictions. He said,“if we did not have the ability to devote a full-time investigator working in conjunction with other agencies to this effort, we would not be effective investigating those bringing large quantities of narcotics into our community.”

Jarvie said participation in the DCI Southwest Drug Enforcement Team enables us and other team agencies to share equipment and expertise while reducing the likelihood of duplicate investigations on the same drug trafficking groups.

Jarvie added “our agency has particularly benefitted over the past few years by leveraging the expertise of our Task Force Officer in training newer patrol officers on conducting street level narcotics investigations and this enables our line officers to better recognize investigative opportunities and know when and how to involve the Southwest Drug Enforcement Team in their case.”

Advertisement

He said it is important to note that while the program is funded through the US Department of Justice, it does not make our officers federal agents. The task force officer remains an employee of the GRPD and is under GRPD supervision.

Jarvie said Task Force Officers from our agency are chosen by us, in consultation with the DCI Southwest Drug Enforcement Team Leader. Continued work as a Task Force Officer is dependent upon work that is satisfactory to both the GRPD and DCI.

He said this partnership has worked very well for the City of Green River throughout the multiple decades it has been in place. The grants our Task Force Officers work under have saved the city millions of dollars while strengthening our enforcement efforts.

rJarvie concluded by saying crime does not start and stop at the city limits and neither can our enforcement efforts. Programs like HIDTA are essential to our success and we are grateful for our continued partnership with DCI in this and other programs.