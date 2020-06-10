GRPD recently conducted tobacco sales compliance checks

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 10, 2020) — On Monday, June 8, the Green River Police Department, conducted tobacco compliance checks of eight businesses selling tobacco within the city limits. These checks help prevent the sale of tobacco to individuals under the age of 18.

Advertisement

According to a post on the Green River Police Department Facebook page, in all, eight establishments were checked. Six businesses passed, while two failed the check.

The employees of the two businesses who sold tobacco to the underage buyer were issued a citation for violating Green River City Ordinance 18-90(b) Furnishing to Minors. The violation carries a fine up to $750.00 and/or six months in jail.

Advertisement... Story continues below