GRPD reminds residents to secure packages from online shopping

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 9, 2020) – The Green River Police Department is reminding residents to secure their packages and are offering a few tips to preventing gifts from being snatched from their front porch.
- Make sure to track packages and set up delivery alerts.
- Schedule deliveries for times when someone is at home and available to receive packages.
- Ask a neighbor to grab the packages.
- Consider using a lockbox or smart locker.
- Require a signature to ensure packages won’t be left unattended on the porch