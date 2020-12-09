GRPD reminds residents to secure packages from online shopping

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 9, 2020) – The Green River Police Department is reminding residents to secure their packages and are offering a few tips to preventing gifts from being snatched from their front porch.

Make sure to track packages and set up delivery alerts. Schedule deliveries for times when someone is at home and available to receive packages. Ask a neighbor to grab the packages. Consider using a lockbox or smart locker. Require a signature to ensure packages won’t be left unattended on the porch