GRPD to train online with new platform

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 20, 2020) — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) will soon do some of their training online following action by the Green River City Council. At their regular meeting on August 18, the Council approved an agreement with Target Solutions for an online training platform.

Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie says this will allow his 27 officers to train in a streaming format. He says the platform also gives the GRPD a centralized location to schedule training, keep training records, and build personalized training courses, utilizing Target Solutions software and cloud storage.

Advertisement

Jarvie says the entire training platform costs $2,528 and the cost covers one year of service. He says a single week-long training in which an officer has to travel to another venue to attend the class could cost nearly that same amount, depending on the location, the cost of room and board, and says, in the end, this type of training platform could save the City a considerable amount.

Jarvie continued saying the training will include corrections, driver training for the GRPD, homeland security, investigation, officer survival, and patrol.