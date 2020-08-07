GRPD warns of counterfeit money in the area

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 7, 2020) — The Green River Police Department is warning area businesses and residents that they have been getting reports of counterfeit money being used in the area.

According to a recent Green River PD Facebook post, the department has recovered a fake $20 bill. “At first glance, it looks real, but after closer inspection, there are notable differences. The counterfeit bill states it is for Motion Picture Use Only and states it is Not Legal Tender.”

The Green River PD’s is encouraging residents to “be diligent and look at monies used in transactions and avoid being scammed.”

Individuals receiving any counterfeit money are encouraged to call their local police department or sheriff’s office.