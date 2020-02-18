GRPD warns of scam circulating the area

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 18, 2020) – The Green River Police Department (GRPD), via their Facebook page, is warning residents of a scam circulating area.

Advertisement

On February 15, 2020, GRPD officers responded to a report of Threats/Harassment. Officers met with an individual who had received several text messages from an unknown number, (951) 307-2519. The text message included several graphic images of dismembered bodies, along with personal information about the reporting party and their family. GRPD detectives contacted the Department of Homeland Security who advised police that this is a scam.

According to the GRPD, these scammers send “graphic images” and make threats, which are usually followed by a request for money. GRPD warns residents to not give out or verify personal information, contact law enforcement, and not respond to the message.

Advertisement

The GRPD listed the following links to similar reports on their Facebook page:

https://www.wandtv.com/ news/ graphic-pictures-death-thre ats-sent-in-recent-macon-c ounty-scam/ article_1c95905a-2052-11ea- 82f3-db9a8ffa1eba.html

https://www.11alive.com/ article/news/crime/ pictures-of-decapitated-bod ies-scam/ 85-9d283121-b0be-454e-bd76- 4e1d82320463

https:// newyork.cbslocal.com/2019/ 08/13/ scam-brooklyn-bloody-pics-c artel/

https://patch.com/ california/palmdesert/ scammers-violent-messages-t arget-coachella-valley-res idents