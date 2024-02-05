Grub’s Drive-In broken into

Photos by Jaycia Wisniewski Hunt.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 5, 2024 — Around 6:20 a.m. this morning, the Rock Springs Police Department received a call that the local Grub’s Drive-In had been broken into. The perpetrators broke into the restaurant through a side window.

According to the Records Supervisor and Public Information Officer of the Rock Springs Police Department, Elizabeth Coontz, the only thing that was stolen was an empty cash register. The police are now canvassing the area to see if anyone saw anything or perhaps caught something on a security camera. “Luckily, this was a minor break-in, and there was no major damage done,” said Coontz. The Grub’s Drive-In recently reopened on January 4th, 2024.

Grub’s Owner, Jaycia Wisniewski Hunt, posted about the incident on the Grub’s Facebook page saying, “Ugh… why do things like this have to happen? All we want is to lift our community and provide great food with great service. Thank you to the person who called RSPD to report the incident. Not the phone call you want to receive ever. This is such an icky, ugly feeling. I feel violated and so sad. I’m disappointed in whoever did this and I wish you would have just come in and asked me for whatever you thought you needed. If you know ME, you would know that is the woman I am. I know people look down on this side of town. It has a negative reputation that I am trying to rebuild. I love this neighborhood; I grew up down here. I know there is a lot of good to share. We will not open at 11:00 today as we just finished up with the police and now have cleaning to do. We won’t be stopped! We were designed for this. Please understand and be patient with us. I will let you know when we open.”