Grub’s Drive-in will be reopening on January 4th, 2024

Pictured above are Jaycia Wisniewski-Hunt, her husband Justen Hunt, daughter Jazlynn, and son Andersen. Not pictured Joe and Michaelee Wisniewski.

Julie Smith, [email protected]

November 7, 2023 —

Local residents Jaycia Wisniewski-Hunt and her husband, Justen Hunt, are in the process of purchasing the infamous Grub’s Drive-in restaurant in Rock Springs! The couple decided to buy the restaurant for sentimental reasons because it was the first job that Jaycia ever had. She started working there when she was 12 years old, and she worked there for 14 years until she was 26 years old. She grew up in the neighborhood, and as a child, she and her siblings would always walk to Grubs because they lived just around the corner. Jaycia says that she always loved working there and loved working for the original owners, Nick (Grub) and Loretta Skorup, and later worked for their children Dave Skorup and his wife Marcy, and Nick Jr. Skorup and his wife Brenda.

When she was young, she used to tell the Skorup family, “I’m going to own this place one day!” So, when Grub’s Drive-in recently came up for sale, she told her husband that she felt like she was meant to buy it! They have the permission of the original owners to re-open the restaurant as Grub’s Drive-in and plan on having the original menu that Grub’s Drive-in had back when she worked there. “We feel like it’s really important to keep the original menu items, like the Shamrock, created by Loretta Skorup,” said Hunt. They also plan on offering specialty sodas and flavored drinks as well.

Jaycia pictured in the Drive in 2001 with Dale Skorup, Loretta’s grandson, and Kathryn Skorup, her great-granddaughter.

Grub’s Drive-in was originally opened in 1946 by Nick (Grub) Skorup. “Back then, women weren’t allowed to own businesses,” said Hunt, “But Nick (Grub) Skorup had several sisters, so he gave all of his sisters jobs working for him at the drive-in. And I had the honor of working with all of them as well.” Hunt was even working for the restaurant when Grub’s Drive-in had their 50th-anniversary block party back in 1996.

Hunt says, “The current owners have been so great about letting my husband and I go in and start cleaning and getting things set up! And while we’ve been doing that, I have been feeling really nostalgic having all of these memories of Grub’s coming back to me as we’ve been getting it ready to reopen, for example, how before every football game at the Rock Springs High School, everyone would always come to Grub’s to hang out and eat.”

Pictured above are Loretta Skorup, “Grub’s wife”, Bernie Keslar, Karen Bartek, AmyWiig, Jaycia Wisniewski-Hunt, Kendra Scott, Nicole Bolton, Jennifer Chipp, and Katie Myers.

The planned opening date will be January 4th, 2024, and the hours of operation will be Monday – Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and starting in the Fall of 2024, they will be open on Saturdays as well. They will not be making breakfast currently, as the couple lives in Green River, and they both currently work other jobs, but there is a possibility that the hours might change in the future as the business grows. A grand reopening celebration will be announced at a later date.