Gunner Seiloff of Rock Springs and Colin Gilmore of Green River were named to Swimming All-State

January 21, 2024–January 21, 2024—Gunner Seiloff was announced to the 2024 All-State Swimming class. He did well at the State Tournament where he took second place in the 50-yard free, first place in the 100-yard free, fifth place in the 200-yard relay, and fifth place in the 400-yard relay. This is Gunner’s senior year, and he is looking to continue to the next level in swimming at the college level.

Colin Gilmore was also announced as a 2024 All-State Swimmer and had a great State Tournament. Events that he participated in were the 200-yard free where he placed fourth in the 200-yard free, he placed second in the 500-yard free, he placed fifth in the 200-yard free relay, and he placed fourth in the 400-yard free relay.