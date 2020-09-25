Gusting winds increases Mullen Fire to over 19,500 acres

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 26, 2020) — The Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest has now grown to just over 19,500 acres with containment still at two percent. Firefighters on station also increased in numbers to 367 as of the Thursday evening report.

Thursday, firefighter were hampered by winds gusting to 40 mph. For the safety of firefighters, Carbon Power and Light began shutting off electricity to evacuated areas, including the communities of Keystone, Lake Creek, and the Rob Roy Reservoir.

The fire is currently approaching Rob Roy Reservoir, which supplies a large portion of Cheyenne’s drinking water.

Fire activity is expected to remain high through Saturday, as winds continue to strengthen during the passage of a strong cold front.