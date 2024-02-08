Hageman Introduces Legislation to Simplify Grant Process

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman

February 8, 2024 — Congresswoman Harriet Hageman introduced legislation to streamline the federal grant submission process and make finding information related to federal grant availability and filing easier.

Representative Hageman stated, “There are over 1,000 federal grant programs spanning 26 grant-making agencies and billions of dollars available in annual awards. Navigating this complex system as a local government or community organization can be time-consuming, frustrating, and expensive. These complexities can result in late submissions and missed opportunities. Hiring qualified grant writers can be very costly, depending on their level of experience. In many cases, this is simply not feasible for local communities.

“Modern technology should make life better, not add more confusion. Improving efficiency and providing greater transparency in the federal grant process is a win for everyone involved.”

What does the GRANT Act do?