Hageman introduces the Victims’ VOICES Act

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 1, 2024 — Congresswoman Harriet Hageman introduced the Victims’ Voices Outside and Inside the Courtroom Effectiveness Act (Victims’ VOICES Act). This bill would amend the Mandatory Victims Restitution Act to clarify that a person assuming the rights of the victim is eligible to receive restitution in the form of necessary and reasonable expenses associated with participating in the investigation or prosecution of the offense, attending proceedings relating to the offense or transporting a victim to receive medical, physical or occupational therapy, rehabilitation, or other services.

Under current law, the person assuming rights for a victim may not be eligible for restitution, even when they are vital to the legal process. This is an especially concerning issue in crimes of violence and in tribal communities, where locating and protecting missing and exploited women and children is a major challenge.

Rep. Hageman stated, “I am proud to introduce this bicameral, bipartisan legislation which clarifies Congressional intent in the wake of harmful judicial interpretations. By guaranteeing that a person who assumes the rights of a victim is eligible for restitution, we will strengthen the ability to care for victims and bring fully to justice those who harmed them.

“I would like to thank Rep. McBath for co-leading this bill in the House, and Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) for leading a Senate companion bill. Treating victims with fairness and compassion should be a unanimous concept, and I look forward to seeing the Victims’ VOICES Act become law.”

Rep. McBath said, “The devastation and hardship in the aftermath of a crime can have ripple effects across a victim’s entire support network. Parents and guardians may face significant challenges of their own when assisting a loved one as they seek to heal from a traumatic event. The Victims’ VOICES Act ensures that a parent, guardian, or court-appointed individual is guaranteed eligibility for restitution if they must assume the rights of the victim they are supporting. I am proud to champion this bipartisan, bicameral legislation.”

This bill is cosponsored by Representatives Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) and Hank Johnson (GA-04), and is supported by Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), Raven, National District Attorneys’ Association, Major County Sheriffs of America, National Children’s Alliance, and National Native American Law Enforcement Association