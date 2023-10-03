Hageman releases statement on McCarthy’s removal as Speaker of the House

Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman – Photo from https://hageman.house.gov/

October 3, 2023 — Today in the U.S. House of Representatives, history was made when Republican members voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. The House will now need to elect a new speaker, with North Carolina Republican Patrick McHenry taking over as the interim speaker. Prior to today, no House speaker has ever before been relieved of the position through the passage of a resolution to remove them.

McCarthy’s tenure as the Speaker of the House lasted just 269 days, the second shortest tenure in history.

Hageman Statement

Wyoming’s lone member of the U.S. House, Republican Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, today voted to table a motion to vacate the Speaker’s chair, and she also voted against the motion to vacate. She then issued the following statement via a press release:

There are far too many pressing concerns facing this nation for Congress to be pulled into such a self-serving stunt as one member is selfishly trying to torpedo the business of the House. Federal spending is out of control, we have just begun an impeachment inquiry to get to the bottom of the Biden family influence peddling scheme, our southern border is in chaos as cartels smuggle across enough fentanyl to kill every American, and our economy is in tatters while we see families unable to afford medication, electricity, and groceries.

There’s nothing Democrats and the media like better than Republican-on-Republican infighting, and this distraction focuses all attention on that, rather than on the serious issues at hand. We have 43 days to pass the remaining 8 appropriations bills and I am focused on continuing to pass good legislation to secure our border, reduce our national debt, lower energy costs, and put parents back in charge of their children’s education.