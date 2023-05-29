Hageman votes to overturn Biden cost increase on truckers

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman – Photo from https://hageman.house.gov/

WASHINGTON, DC — Congresswoman Harriet Hageman voted to prevent more costly and punitive regulations on the production of heavy-duty vehicles. S.J. Res. 11 would rescind the Biden administration’s misguided heavy-duty truck rule.

Rep. Hageman stated, “The Biden administration has again attempted to replace Congressional lawmaking authority with “rules and guidance” from agency bureaucrats. This latest attempt mandates far more strict vehicle pollution standards for heavy-duty vehicle manufacturing.

“The increased costs of producing heavy-duty vehicles, which by the Environmental Protection Agency’s estimate would be $8,300 per truck, will not only drive-up costs of the production but also the costs of goods that we all consume. These regulations on trucking will only further damage supply chains, fuel inflation, and hurt the people I represent- those who put fuel in our cars, roofs over our heads, food on tables, and pave our highways.

“These and the multitude of other actions the Biden administration has taken with respect to vehicle emissions and fuel economy standards are an assault on traditional vehicles, consumer choice, and a step towards a de-facto mandate for electric vehicles. It is more government-imposed wretchedness from this administration.”