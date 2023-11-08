Hageman votes “yes” to censure Congresswoman Tlaib

Capitol Hill building at night illuminated with light, Washington DC.

November 8, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Last night, Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman joined other members of the U.S. House of Representatives in voting yes to censure Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib. Tlaib has recently been in the news for statements condemning the United States and President Biden about the Israel-Hamas war. Currently, Tlaib is the only Palestinian American in Congress.

The House vote was 234 to 188 in favor of Tlaib’s censuring, which is a deep disapproval of a member’s conduct. It is one step below expulsion from Congress.

The following is Hageman’s statement following the censure vote:

Over the weekend, Rep. Rashida Tlaib shared a highly produced video supporting a known terrorist organization. This produced video calls for the elimination of the state of Israel and is in direct conflict with our American foreign policy positions in the region. Tlaib’s call for eradication of Israel has emboldened rioters and criminals in our own country.

Prior to this weekend’s escalation by Rashida Tlaib, it was important for the American people to hear her vile and antisemitic rants, see her for who she really is, and learn about her factual and historical ignorance on this issue. She has now escalated her rhetoric beyond what is acceptable for a member of Congress.

The floor debate tonight was more than enlightening; it not only confirmed her willingness to double down on her support for Hamas and the terrorists who carried out the atrocities on October 7th, but that she is willing to lie to deflect attention from her actions.

“It is my hope that the voters of her district have also seen and heard enough and will remove her from office via the ballot box in 2024.

I voted yes on tonight’s censure vote.