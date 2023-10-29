Hageman’s House Bill would stop current BLM RMP from becoming reality

October 29, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

In her weekly media newsletter, Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (Republican) stated she has introduced a bill to the U.S. House of Representatives that would permanently prevent the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) from implementing any of the proposed options of their current Resource Management Plan (RMP).

The BLM plan involves 3.6 million acres of public lands and 3.7 million acres of Federal mineral estate in portions of Sweetwater, Lincoln, Uinta, Sublette, and Fremont counties.

The following is her statement:

Ever since the Bureau of Land Management first announced their draft resource management plan for the Rock Springs Field Office, Wyomingites far and wide have loudly pointed out its countless flaws and the disastrous outcomes it promises for our state. Regardless of which alternative BLM selects, Wyoming will suffer, though Alternative B (unsurprisingly, the BLM’s preferred option) promises the greatest damage to our economy.

In order to protect the industries like recreation, energy production, and livestock grazing that drive Wyoming’s economy and form our resilient spirit, I introduced H.R. 6085 on Friday. This bill will permanently prevent the BLM from using this draft plan, forcing them to restart their evaluation process, hopefully listening this time to the needs of our communities.

By legislatively preventing this rule from taking effect, our recreation, energy, ranching, and related industries will be able to continue to operate as they have been, removing confusion over potential changes and allowing for uninterrupted activities. For more information, check out this Cowboy State Daily article on the bill.

On August 18, 2023, the Bureau of Land Management began an initial 90-day public comment period for the Rock Springs Field Office Draft RMP. That comment period has since been extended to January 19, 2024.