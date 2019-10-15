Halliburton begins layoffs in Rock Springs facility today

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Houston oilfield service giant Halliburton began layoffs today in the Rock Springs office.

Emily Mir, Senior Director for Global Communications & Marketing with Halliburton at its Houston corporate office, confirmed today’s layoff in Rock Springs but again would not say how many local workers are affected by the layoff.

“Halliburton made reductions to its employee workforce in Rock Springs due to local market conditions. Making this decision was not easy, nor taken lightly, but unfortunately it was necessary as we work to align our operations to reduced customer activity.

“We are not providing specific numbers by area.”

Halliburton last week announced it would lay off about 650 employees across the Halliburton Rockies region, including Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and North Dakota. The Company offered the majority of those employees the option to relocate to other Halliburton operating areas where more activity is anticipated.

Mir noted the local office would remain open at least for a period of time.

“The Company will continue to have employees based out of its Rock Springs facility,” she said.

The layoffs come amid a slump in crude oil prices that have resulted in less drilling and hydraulic fracturing activity.