Halliburton lays off 650 employees in 4 western states

Rock Springs is affected but the number won't be released

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Houston oilfield service giant Halliburton has laid off 650 employees in four western states from New Mexico to North Dakota, including Wyoming.

A call Thursday made by Wyo4News to the Halliburton office in Rock Springs to find out how this layoff has affected the local Halliburton work force was met with a “no comment.”

Emily Mir, Senior Director for Global Communications & Marketing with Halliburton at its Houston corporate office, provided the following statement concerning the Rock Springs office:

“Halliburton made reductions to its employee workforce in Rock Springs due to local market conditions. Making this decision was not easy, nor taken lightly, but unfortunately it was necessary as we work to align our operations to reduced customer activity.

“Across the Halliburton Rockies region, which includes Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and North Dakota, approximately 650 employees were impacted. The Company offered the majority of those employees the option to relocate to other Halliburton operating areas where more activity is anticipated.

“We are not providing specific numbers by area.”

In a notice filed on Monday with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Halliburton reported that the company laid 178 workers from its Grand Junction, Colorado, office, according to a post on the Rough Neck City website.

The layoffs come amid a slump in crude oil prices that have resulted in less drilling and hydraulic fracturing activity.