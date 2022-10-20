Halloween activities happening around Sweetwater County

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There are a lot of activities happening around Sweetwater County this Halloween season. Below are some of the events going on.

10/24/2022 thru 10/31/2022 – Autospa & Wash along with Wash & Glow are hosting Haunted Car Washes. Go to either location at 1275 Dewar Drive or 2512 Foothill Blvd. from Monday, October 24 thru Sunday, October 31 from 7 P.M. – 9 P.M. Also, the WyoRadio run will be at each location Monday, October 31 (Wash & Glow 7p-8p, Autospa 8p-9p) — Don’t miss the Big Event Halloween (RSHS vs GRHS) from 5 P.M. to – 10 P.M. on October 31.

10/28/2022 – Deer Trail Assisted Living will be hosting a Halloween Stroll for trick-or-treaters. This event will be held in the halls of Deer Trail from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Residents will hand out candy, there will be fun games and a spooky alley, plus more!

10/28/2022 – Sweetwater County Child Development Center PTO presents: Trunk or Treat Hocus Pocus Party. 4-6 P.M. at the Green River Child Development Center Parking Lot. General admission is free to the public.

10/28/2022 and 10/29/2022 – Standard Motor is holding their Haunted Halloween Bash Friday and Saturday, October 28 & 28 from Noon-5 P.M. both days. There will be games, giveaways, a giant maze, costume fun, and more. Located at 1154 Dewar Drive.

10/28/2022 and 10/29/2022 – The American Legion is having a Haunted House at the American Legion building in Gunyan Hall from 6 to 10 p.m. on 551 Broadway Street in Rock Springs. They will also be open during the Rock Springs Halloween Stroll from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is $5 to enter and all proceeds go to the American Legion Scouting Program.

10/28/2022 and 10/29/2022 – Want to go to a haunted house? Head on over to Sublette Street for their Haunted House. Donations will go to the Peak family for the cost of Paige Peak’s funeral costs. The haunted house will be open from 6:30 P.M. to Midnight with a minimum $5 donation per person, groups of 5 are $20. Located at 1467 Sublette Street in Rock Springs.

10/28/2022 – Bad Apple Energy’s Menagerie of Mayhem will be going on from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. and is open for all ages. Located at 810 Dewar Drive, there will be games, raffles, costume contests, and more. Come see Atlas Falls acoustic performance from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. $10 admission.

10/29/2022 – Deer Trail Assisted Living will be hosting its Deer Trail Assisted Living and Memory Care annual Halloween Trick-or-Treating. This event will be held in the halls of Deer Trail from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Residents will hand out candy, there will be fun games and a spooky alley, plus more!

10/29/2022 – The Actor’s Mission presents: “Dia de los Muertos” a Gala Celebration of Life at the Holiday Ball Room in Rock Springs. This is their 20th-anniversary fundraiser to benefit the Actor’s Mission’s Building Fund. Festivities begin at 5 P.M. Tickets are $50 and can be bought at the URA Office, Green River and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, or online at www.actorsmission.com.

10/29/2022 – Whisler Chevrolet is hosting their Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 29 from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. The WyoRadio Cruiser will be in the parking lot playing a hauntingly good list of Halloween favorites.

10/29/2022 – The City of Green River will be hosting its Downtown Halloween Parade, This event starts at 10 A.M. on Flaming Gorge Way. Join them for floats, candy and family fun! Register for FREE at https://forms.gle/oBFZWdn4hhybqFzAA

10/29/2022 – Rock Springs Downtown/URA will be hosting the Downtown Stroll again this year. This is from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. Kids can Trick or Treat through the streets of Downtown Rock Springs.

10/29/2022 – The “Nun Too Fast” 5K Run will start at Smith’s Parking Lot in Rock Springs. Registration begins at 8:30 A.M. and run begins at 9:00 A.M. Costumes are welcome and prizes will be given out. Registration fee is $20 and proceeds to benefit the Holy Spirit Catholic Youth.

10/29/2022 – Rural Veterinary Practices is excited to announce its first Annual Fall Festival. This event will be held at Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River, WY. There will be many activities for the whole family, including your furry friends. The event will be held from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

10/29/2022 – The Ponderosa Bar & Embassy Tavern is holding its Halloween All-Nighter. Head down to Bar Row in Green River to enjoy live music from WY5 and Damn Straight at each location. The costume contests at the Ponderosa will begin at 11:30 P.M. and 12:00 A.M at the Embassy. Enjoy great drink specials and more.

10/29/2022 – Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern is hosting their Nightmare on Dewar Drive Halloween Party. Come dressed as your favorite horror movie character for our Halloween costume contest! Live music at 8 P.M.

10/31/2022 – Mission at Castle Rock will be handing out candy this Halloween from 4-6 P.M. The center is in need of candy for the event and residents can help by dropping it off at 1445 Uinta Drive in Green River.

10/31/2022 – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s “Walk with the Scarecrows” event will let kids take a ‘haunted’ walk at the hospital for treats, and prizes. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will host a “Walk With the Scarecrows” from 4 to 6 P.M. in the front parking lot of the hospital at 1200 College Drive. The WyoRadio Cruiser will be in the parking lot playing a hauntingly good list of Halloween favorites.

10/31/2022 – The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is having a Grand Ole Halloween Party & Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. They will be giving out free hotdogs, coffee, hot chocolate, and full-size candy bars.

10/31/2022 – Trick-or-Treat Event at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. Bring your goblins and ghouls to Commerce Bank of Wyoming to kick off your trick-or-treating with our Halloween Walk-a-bout. Neighborhood businesses will join in their lobby to hand out candy for all of the trick-or-treaters. This event is from 3:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at 1575 Dewar Dr. in Rock Springs.

If we are missing an event, please email us at [email protected] and we will add them to our list!