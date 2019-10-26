Halloween Stroll and Halloween Carnival today plus other Halloween options

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 26, 2019) – The annual Halloween Stroll will take place in Downtown Rock Springs today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event has trick or treaters visiting participating merchants for candy items. The Rock Springs Historical Museum will have “special goodies”.
Also, the Rock Springs Civic Center Halloween Carnival happens today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will include a custom contest, inflatables, bouldering on the climbing wall and more. Admission is $2.00 or two canned food items per child, four to 12 years old. Parents can enjoy a coffee bar while the kids play.
Listed below are Halloween events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact the organization for more details):
- Rock Springs Scary Stories Haunted House, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Tuesday, Oct. 29. At the Rock Springs High School theater, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs
- Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2200 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs
- Trick or Treat Extravaganza, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs
- Haunted Library Escape Room, Now to Oct. 31, at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N 1st East Street, Green River (RESERVATION ONLY)
- All night Halloween party, Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bombers Sports Bar, 1549 Elk Street, Rock Springs, 21+
- Halloween Stroll at Commerce Centre, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Ste 100, Rock Springs
- Halloween Evening Story Time, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs
- Spooktacular Story Time, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N 1st E Green River
- Second chance to dance 7th annual dachshund races, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at S. Main Street
- Halloween Bash spaghetti dinner and costume contest, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Green River Eagles, 88 N 2nd E St, Green River
- American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 Halloween Dance and Costume Party, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 26, 551 Broadway Rock Springs
- Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume contest, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs
- Green River High School 2nd Annual Haunted House, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N 2nd E Street, Green River
- Trick or Treat at Deer Trail Assisted Living, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2360 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs