Halloween Stroll and Halloween Carnival today plus other Halloween options

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 26, 2019) – The annual Halloween Stroll will take place in Downtown Rock Springs today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event has trick or treaters visiting participating merchants for candy items. The Rock Springs Historical Museum will have “special goodies”.

Advertisement

Also, the Rock Springs Civic Center Halloween Carnival happens today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will include a custom contest, inflatables, bouldering on the climbing wall and more. Admission is $2.00 or two canned food items per child, four to 12 years old. Parents can enjoy a coffee bar while the kids play.

Listed below are Halloween events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact the organization for more details):

Rock Springs Scary Stories Haunted House, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Tuesday, Oct. 29. At the Rock Springs High School theater, 1375 James Drive, Rock Springs

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2200 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 Halloween Dance and Costume Party, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 26, 551 Broadway Rock Springs

Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume contest, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs

Green River High School 2nd Annual Haunted House, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N 2nd E Street, Green River

Trick or Treat at Deer Trail Assisted Living, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2360 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs